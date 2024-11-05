Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $37.95 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.8% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $168.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $787.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.12 and a 1-year high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.19%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

