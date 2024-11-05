Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 3,723 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCV opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.