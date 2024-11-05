Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 602 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 14.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price objective on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.39.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $256.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.34 and a 1 year high of $266.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.27.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.