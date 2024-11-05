Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $4,017,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,213,919.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $976,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,632,356.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $4,017,852.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,213,919.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,427 shares of company stock valued at $43,755,195 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of -298.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.48.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

