Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 100.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $321.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.88 and a 200 day moving average of $307.71. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $234.81 and a 52 week high of $332.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

