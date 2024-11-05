iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Stock Holdings Increased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $43.45.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

