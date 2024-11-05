Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $816,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,369,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after acquiring an additional 361,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

