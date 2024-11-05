State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.05 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CZR. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

CZR stock opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 2.96. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

