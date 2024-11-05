The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mosaic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 9.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 113.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

