4,219 Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in RB Global by 11.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of RB Global by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RB Global by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in RB Global by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $1,505,569.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,261,134.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $1,505,569.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,261,134.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $241,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,638.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,601 shares of company stock worth $3,720,043 in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $87.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average of $79.22.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. RB Global’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RB Global in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.19.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

