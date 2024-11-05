abrdn plc Takes $662,000 Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Lantheus by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,682.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,682.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $115.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $126.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.87.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.