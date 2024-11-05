Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Holdings Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 247,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $16,125,655.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,632,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,424,460.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 247,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $16,125,655.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,632,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,424,460.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,323.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,526 shares of company stock valued at $31,703,689 in the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:JEF opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

