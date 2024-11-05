Brokerages Set Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Price Target at $194.36

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Cfra set a $171.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

RL opened at $199.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $111.94 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 24.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $223,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $3,361,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 26.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

