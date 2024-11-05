First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $256,000 Stock Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 45.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Prudential by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Prudential by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Prudential by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 202.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Trading Up 0.8 %

PUK opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.1368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

PUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Prudential to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

