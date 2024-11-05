Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 21.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DraftKings from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $3,152,037.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,498,483 shares in the company, valued at $89,045,934.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,220,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,110,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

