New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,724,457 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $269.95 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.03 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.61 and a 200-day moving average of $227.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.