Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Hasbro worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 290.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 224.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.14. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.46.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

