abrdn plc Has $1.74 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 896,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.61.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

