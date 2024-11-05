Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AX. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 122.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AX. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Axos Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Axos Financial stock opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.59 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,526.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.