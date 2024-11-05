General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,087 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 531,228 shares of company stock valued at $28,267,714 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura cut General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

