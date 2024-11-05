Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 54.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUM opened at $255.55 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $527.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.03.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

