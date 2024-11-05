New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $23 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $23,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $102.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.23 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.03.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

