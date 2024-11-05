Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $457.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.88 and a 200 day moving average of $413.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $475.73.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

