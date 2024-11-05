New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of monday.com worth $18,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of monday.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on monday.com from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.10.

MNDY opened at $295.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.73, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.31. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $128.62 and a 1 year high of $306.80.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

