Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1,756.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Price Performance

GNL stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $203.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -63.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 100,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,729,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,524,213.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.