Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,486 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

