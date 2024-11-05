Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 7.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 129,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $137.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.25 and its 200-day moving average is $136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $111.10 and a 52 week high of $146.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $628.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.409 dividend. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

