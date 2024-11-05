abrdn plc Has $445,000 Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81,941 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,740,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,131,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,168 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,896,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,010 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,400,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,154,000 after purchasing an additional 669,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $893,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

