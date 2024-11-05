Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 88.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,683,000 after purchasing an additional 26,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $671.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total transaction of $1,562,012.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,959.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total value of $1,562,012.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,959.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock worth $10,633,777 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $895.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $943.02. The company has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $871.10 and its 200-day moving average is $807.85.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.65%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.