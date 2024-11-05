Stephens Inc. AR Sells 374 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 35.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 88.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

LHX stock opened at $247.07 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.56 and a fifty-two week high of $258.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.07 and a 200-day moving average of $229.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Get Our Latest Report on LHX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,670.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.