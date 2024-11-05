New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 474,833 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 474,833 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of EQT worth $21,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 896,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EQT by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in EQT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $44.47.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.61.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

