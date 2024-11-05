Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez Sells 1,500 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $338,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,124.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 750 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $139,125.00.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $218.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of -144.05 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Baird R W cut Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,039,287,000 after buying an additional 221,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after acquiring an additional 904,138 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,803,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,399,000 after purchasing an additional 144,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 6.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

