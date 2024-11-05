DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.92.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Compass Point raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.
DRH opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 41.38%.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
