Franco-Nevada (FNV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.17 per share for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.04). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of C$355.88 million during the quarter.

TSE:FNV opened at C$183.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$139.19 and a twelve month high of C$191.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$171.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$169.18. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$192.80.

In related news, Director Nicholas Hugo Housby Dryland acquired 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$168.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,001.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,001.53. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

