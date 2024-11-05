UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Sells $93,746.58 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) EVP John Pauls sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $93,746.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $715,852.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Pauls also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, John Pauls sold 1,623 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $150,890.31.

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.48 and a twelve month high of $113.56.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $716.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.83 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,808,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,321,000 after buying an additional 394,578 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,968,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

