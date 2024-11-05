Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RRR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

