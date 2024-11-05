United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $192,081.30 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total value of $192,081.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,115.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $376.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.82. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $379.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.56.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

