TKO Group (TKO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. TKO Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect TKO Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TKO stock opened at $118.17 on Tuesday. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.10. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of -123.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark downgraded shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

