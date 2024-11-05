Genpact (G) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Genpact to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Genpact has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.140-3.180 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Genpact has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Genpact from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

