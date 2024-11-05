The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RBLX. Raymond James raised their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of RBLX opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. Roblox has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $53.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,283.93% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,253.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 17,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $687,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,867,288.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 989,341 shares of company stock worth $44,391,412 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Roblox by 4.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Roblox by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

