Mizuho Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $132.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $129.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down previously from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $108.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.66. The stock has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $30,021,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 30,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $815,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

