Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,629,000 after buying an additional 915,058 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 511.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,035,000 after purchasing an additional 110,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,730.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 107,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,730,000 after buying an additional 101,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.50 to $32.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

