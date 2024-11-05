First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 385 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 91.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NTNX opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NTNX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nutanix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

