Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6,311.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 231.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

