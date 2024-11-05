New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,115 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.75% of Albany International worth $20,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Albany International by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in Albany International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Albany International during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average is $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Albany International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

