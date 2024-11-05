Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IGM opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $99.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day moving average of $91.84.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

