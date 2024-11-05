Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.