Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEV. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $1,531,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $367,474,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $80,235,000.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $295.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.71 and a 200-day moving average of $197.54. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $311.58.

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

