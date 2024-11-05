New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,000 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $22,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Gartner by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,915. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.57, for a total value of $3,051,326.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,544 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,532.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,899 shares of company stock valued at $24,959,886. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $505.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.27 and a 12-month high of $535.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $508.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.