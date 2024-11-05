Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 269.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,180,675.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $150,233,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,580,255.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,204,508 shares of company stock valued at $802,654,666. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $29.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a PE ratio of 243.60 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

